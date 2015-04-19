Applying a EMA to an Oscillator (CCI and TSI)
neil153 :In the MetaTrader 4 has oscillators: Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the index of relative Vigor (RVI).
Hi,
I am new to MT4 having been using Trading Station and as a result I have a simple question that I wondered if someone would be so kind as to answer for me please:)
Using MT4 how do you go about adding an EMA to both the CCI and TSI (True Strength Indicator)?
Can you simply do it through configuring the Oscillator in MT4 or do you need to create a custom indicator with the EMA included as part of each indicator?
And if it does require a customised indicator, being new to using MT4 language (previously used Trade Station), any guidelines would be very much appreciated?
Thanks so much,
Regards
Neil
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Hi,
I am new to MT4 having been using Trading Station and as a result I have a simple question that I wondered if someone would be so kind as to answer for me please:)
Using MT4 how do you go about adding an EMA to both the CCI and TSI (True Strength Indicator)?
Can you simply do it through configuring the Oscillator in MT4 or do you need to create a custom indicator with the EMA included as part of each indicator?
And if it does require a customised indicator, being new to using MT4 language (previously used Trade Station), any guidelines would be very much appreciated?
Thanks so much,
Regards
Neil