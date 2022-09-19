MqlDateTime Returns 0 In Strategy Tester But Works On Live Account
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Hi everyone,
Hoping someone can help me with this.
When I call for the current Hour and Minute using the below code, it returns the correct information on live data but when using it in strategy tester it always returns 0.
Any ideas?
This is the output when using live (correct):
This is the output when using in strategy tester (incorrect):
Any Assistance will be greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
Brent