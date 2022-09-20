Is it possible to open 2 positions in 2 markets with 1 strategy?
- You haven't stated a strategy.
- If you have an EA, just put it on separate charts.
I try to explain myself sorry but I'm newbie
I should do a becktest in which I open 2 positions on 2 markets to see how a floating p / l total indicator behaves
I try to explain myself sorry but I'm newbie
I should do a becktest in which I open 2 positions on 2 markets to see how a floating p / l total indicator behaves
It is about multi-currency backtesting:
The general information about multi-currency strategy tester: "The Strategy Tester is a multi-currency tool, which allows you to test and optimize strategies trading multiple financial instruments. The tester automatically processes information of all symbols that are used in the trading strategy, so you do not need to manually specify the list of symbols for testing/optimization."
So, you can use search on this forum (look at top right corner of this page) for multi-currency EA -
and take one EA and backtest it in MT5 strategy tester, for example:
Multi-currency night scalper - Night Scalper Multi - expert for MetaTrader 5
And the results of backtesting depen on the setting you selected for this EA.
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Hello
i would like to find an EA to try this strategy in becktest