EVENT tooltip no longer showing?
Carlos Moreno Gonzalez:
Do not double post!
I have deleted your other topic with the same issue.
Show the code and maybe somebody can assist.
string newsName ="News " + (string)(l_a_news[i].dTime + GMTOffset); if(ObjectFind(ChartID(), newsName) < 0) ObjectCreate(ChartID(), newsName, OBJ_EVENT, 0, l_a_news[i].dTime + GMTOffset, 0); ObjectSetString(ChartID(), newsName, OBJPROP_TEXT, l_a_news[i].news); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), newsName, OBJPROP_COLOR, eventColor); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), newsName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, true); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), newsName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(), int(newsName), CHART_FOREGROUND, true);
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Hello,
Has anyone noticed if the OBJ_EVENT tooltip has stopped working? The documentation says that the tooltip is by default the OBJPROP_TEXT and it should show up when hovering over the event. Well, I've tried everything, and played around with all the other properties, and I just can't get the tooltip to pop up for my events. Am I missing anything?
Thanks in advance for any tips.