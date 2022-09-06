HELP! Cant turn off autotrading?
Can someone help me please, I can't get a hold of anyone. I bought a bad signal subscription and cancelled it like two days later. It shows as cancelled on mql5, i have my autotrading turned OFF on mt4 and somehow autotrades are being placed on my account. I had to liquidate everything. I forgot about that for a while and loaded my account up again and it immediately started with the autotrading again. And they are all bad trades, it's totally depleting my account. How do i get these off?
- How do I disable autotrade when using VPN?
- MT4 platform not working
- Switching Accounts Turns AutoTrading Off on VPS
oandapandasd: Can someone help me please, I can't get a hold of anyone. I bought a bad signal subscription and cancelled it like two days later. It shows as cancelled on mql5, i have my autotrading turned OFF on mt4 and somehow autotrades are being placed on my account. I had to liquidate everything. I forgot about that for a while and loaded my account up again and it immediately started with the autotrading again. And they are all bad trades, it's totally depleting my account. How do i get these off?
You must have also acquired a MQL5 VPS service for the signal. You will have to disable the signal in your MetaTrade settings on your terminal and synchronise it with VPS to turn it off there too.
EDIT: NB! Please note that AutoTrading is about running EAs and not Signals. Signals are defined in the Options / Signals tab.
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