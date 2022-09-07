Multiple accounts under one VPS

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I have three separate accounts under one broker all on the same server. If I register a VPS for this server will I be able to use it for all three accounts? i.e. can I register one VPS to run three separate automatic execution copies across the accounts?
Any advice would be gratefully received.


 
No, you can only use 1 trading account per MQL5 VPS or you need 1 MQL5 VPS per trading account.
 
Can I have my account server or Detail 
 
1118861 Lebza #:
Can I have my account server or Detail 

Ask your broker about it, MQL5.com is not a broker nor offers real trading accounts.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
No, you can only use 1 trading account per MQL5 VPS or you need 1 MQL5 VPS per trading account.

Many thanks, much apprecaited.

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