Multiple accounts under one VPS
I have three separate accounts under one broker all on the same server. If I register a VPS for this server will I be able to use it for all three accounts? i.e. can I register one VPS to run three separate automatic execution copies across the accounts?
Any advice would be gratefully received.
- September registration for the Real Accounts (Cents) Championship is now open
- Newbie to Signals....Need Advices.
- Do we have to get separate VPS for each the subscribed signals running on MT4 & MT5 having different servers.
No, you can only use 1 trading account per MQL5 VPS or you need 1 MQL5 VPS per trading account.
Can I have my account server or Detail
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