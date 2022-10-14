FIbonacci Fan getValues on a specific time

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Good evening everyone.


I am trying to develop a techniche using FIBO_FAN, thought i am strunggle to try to get the value of my fibo lines in the current candle.


Follow image Illustrating what i want.

I would like to know how to get the value of the fibonnaci fan exactly on that purple point in the graph.

FiboFan


Anyone could help me?

Documentação sobre MQL5: Constantes, Enumeradores e Estruturas / Constantes de Objetos / Cores Web
Documentação sobre MQL5: Constantes, Enumeradores e Estruturas / Constantes de Objetos / Cores Web
  • www.mql5.com
Cores Web - Constantes de Objetos - Constantes, Enumeradores e Estruturas - Referência MQL5 - Referência sobre algorítimo/automatização de negociação na linguagem para MetaTrader 5
[Deleted]  
you have any logic on purple line?
 
Arpit T #:
you have any logic on purple line?

No, i just only want to know the price of the fibo fan exactly where the purple dot is.


Here you go another example:

I want to the value of the 3 fibonacci line at that specific time:

Blue Line: 112.436

Purple Line: 112.305

Yellow Line: 112.179


[Deleted]  
Diego Rafael Perin Honorio #:

No, i just only want to know the price of the fibo fan exactly where the purple dot is.


Here you go another example:

I want to the value of the 3 fibonacci line at that specific time:

Blue Line: 112.436

Purple Line: 112.305

Yellow Line: 112.179


Follow this

1. Get anchor points of Fibofan using Object Functions

2. Draw trendline using anchor points based on FiboFan values

3. Query the values of OBJ_TREND for specific datetime using ObjectGetValueByTime

Documentation on MQL5: Object Functions / ObjectGetValueByTime
Documentation on MQL5: Object Functions / ObjectGetValueByTime
  • www.mql5.com
ObjectGetValueByTime - Object Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Thank you, i will try it.
 
Arpit T #:

Follow this

1. Get anchor points of Fibofan using Object Functions

2. Draw trendline using anchor points based on FiboFan values

3. Query the values of OBJ_TREND for specific datetime using ObjectGetValueByTime

Thank you very much, it really helped me out!!!

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