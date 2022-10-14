FIbonacci Fan getValues on a specific time
you have any logic on purple line?
No, i just only want to know the price of the fibo fan exactly where the purple dot is.
Here you go another example:
I want to the value of the 3 fibonacci line at that specific time:
Blue Line: 112.436
Purple Line: 112.305
Yellow Line: 112.179
No, i just only want to know the price of the fibo fan exactly where the purple dot is.
Here you go another example:
I want to the value of the 3 fibonacci line at that specific time:
Blue Line: 112.436
Purple Line: 112.305
Yellow Line: 112.179
Follow this
1. Get anchor points of Fibofan using Object Functions
2. Draw trendline using anchor points based on FiboFan values
3. Query the values of OBJ_TREND for specific datetime using ObjectGetValueByTime
- www.mql5.com
Follow this
1. Get anchor points of Fibofan using Object Functions
2. Draw trendline using anchor points based on FiboFan values
3. Query the values of OBJ_TREND for specific datetime using ObjectGetValueByTime
Thank you very much, it really helped me out!!!
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Good evening everyone.
I am trying to develop a techniche using FIBO_FAN, thought i am strunggle to try to get the value of my fibo lines in the current candle.
Follow image Illustrating what i want.
I would like to know how to get the value of the fibonnaci fan exactly on that purple point in the graph.
Anyone could help me?