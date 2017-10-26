Strategy Tester Visualization and Indicators - page 2
It's not needed to see the indicators in Visual Tester mode, they are drawn automatically. Unless there is a bug ?
Yes, you are correct, so my suggestion is probably of no use here.
There is no visual mode in my strategy tester setting. How can i get it?
Thanks
this issue still open, can solution be <EA-NAME>_H4.tpl and <EA-NAME>_M30.tpl etc?
Hello, since I'm quiet new to MT5 , i have the question, if it is possible to deactivate the vizualization of the indicators during the Strategy Tester. I use a lot of Indicators in my EA so the Strategy Tester opens up with all the indicators used, which is totally overloaded. I thank you all in advance.
I've seen the same issue (Version 5.00 build 1643).
Not critical, but it would be nice to see Tester.tpl applied to both (all) charts in the Strategy Tester Visualization window.
You probably have a template with the same name as one of the EA's you used which is causing the issue you are experiencing.
It was a good thought, but I haven't named any templates after EA's. Knew about it, just never tried it.
So I tried it now.
I created a template with the same name as an EA to see if that would change the second chart (denoted as USDCHF,H4 in the above picture).
The main chart (USDCHF,H1) was changed as expected, but the second chart (USDCHF,H4) was unchanged.
So the problem remains.
