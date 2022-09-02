A new POP UP ALERT when attaching an EA. Any ideas why?

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I am working with a new coder and recently updated my own EA.

I now have a  never seen before POP-UP ALERT SCREEN when I attach EA. (see below)

Any reasons why?? thanks in advance.  


pop up

[Deleted]  
marktrounce27: I am working with a new coder and recently updated my own EA. I now have a  never seen before POP-UP ALERT SCREEN when I attach EA. (see below). Any reasons why?? thanks in advance.  
Because the EA is generating the alert, that is why! Ask your coder to fix it!
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Because the EA is generating the alert, that is why! Ask your coder to fix it!

thanks Fernando

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