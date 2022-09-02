A new POP UP ALERT when attaching an EA. Any ideas why?
marktrounce27: I am working with a new coder and recently updated my own EA. I now have a never seen before POP-UP ALERT SCREEN when I attach EA. (see below). Any reasons why?? thanks in advance.Because the EA is generating the alert, that is why! Ask your coder to fix it!
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I am working with a new coder and recently updated my own EA.
I now have a never seen before POP-UP ALERT SCREEN when I attach EA. (see below)
Any reasons why?? thanks in advance.