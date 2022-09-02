Two values for 'volume' on the Trade History Report?
Padraic Michael Boylan: Looking at an MT5 Trade History Report, I can see under the 'Orders' heading that the volume for each entry has two values - one before and one after a slash (see screenshot). Why are there two values? What does each represent?I believe (but I am not sure), that the second volume is the amount that was filled. Depending on the filling mode selected, the full amount may only be partially filled and I think that it would be reflected in the second value.
Fernando Carreiro #:
I believe (but I am not sure), that the second volume is the amount that was filled. Depending on the filling mode selected, the full amount may only be partially filled and I think that it would be reflected in the second value.
I believe (but I am not sure), that the second volume is the amount that was filled. Depending on the filling mode selected, the full amount may only be partially filled and I think that it would be reflected in the second value.
That would make sense based on the data I'm looking at. Either way, I cant seem to find an explanation of it in any of the MT5 documentation.
Cheers for the reply Fernando
The documentation link is the following ... Trading Report - For Advanced Users - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
However, it does not mention what the two volumes are.
Trading Report - For Advanced Users - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
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Looking at an MT5 Trade History Report, I can see under the 'Orders' heading that the volume for each entry has two values - one before and one after a slash (see screenshot).
Why are there two values? What does each represent?
Thanks very much,
- Padraic