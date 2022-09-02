Two values for 'volume' on the Trade History Report?

New comment
 
Hi traders,

Looking at an MT5 Trade History Report, I can see under the 'Orders' heading that the volume for each entry has two values - one before and one after a slash (see screenshot).

Why are there two values? What does each represent?

Thanks very much,

- Padraic

[Deleted]  
Padraic Michael Boylan: Looking at an MT5 Trade History Report, I can see under the 'Orders' heading that the volume for each entry has two values - one before and one after a slash (see screenshot). Why are there two values? What does each represent?

I believe (but I am not sure), that the second volume is the amount that was filled. Depending on the filling mode selected, the full amount may only be partially filled and I think that it would be reflected in the second value.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I believe (but I am not sure), that the second volume is the amount that was filled. Depending on the filling mode selected, the full amount may only be partially filled and I think that it would be reflected in the second value.

That would make sense based on the data I'm looking at. Either way, I cant seem to find an explanation of it in any of the MT5 documentation.

Cheers for the reply Fernando

[Deleted]  

The documentation link is the following ... Trading Report - For Advanced Users - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help

However, it does not mention what the two volumes are.

Trading Report - For Advanced Users - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Trading Report - For Advanced Users - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading platform allows you to automatically save and publish account statement reports. To save the report, select "Report" in the...
New comment