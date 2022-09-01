MT5 Strategy test using custom symbol - problem with commissions.
Well just search for Custom Symbols there are some solutions and I guess that there the same problem exist.
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Hi everyone,
I have recently downloaded data from tickstory for a number of symbols and have now successfully loaded it into MT5. Before using it in anger I wanted to verify that the strategy test was giving similar results between the broker supplied data and the custom data I loaded. So I did a test over the same period and the results were completely different. After inspecting the data I realised that the custom tests did not include deal commission. I then checked what was in the symbol specification and there was a differece - see below:
UK100
UK100.custom:
For the broker supplied data there is a Commission section in the specification that is not there for the custom symbol which is based on the broker supplied one.
Is this normal?
If this is the case I guess I will have to specify custom commissions in the strategy tester settings?
Many thanks,
Ed