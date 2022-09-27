Is it a bug about the data type of -2147483649 ? - page 2
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Suitable for the problem described above the following simple statements seem to have compiler problems:
Matthias
Is there any moderator could take a few minutes to report this bug to the dev team ?
Is there any moderator could take a few minutes to report this bug to the dev team ?
As I see - you already reported to "MetaTrader Questions and Answers" group so I hope that will check it (if they have enough technical details and if they are able to reproduce this issue so I hope they will fix it).
Yes, actually I did report a few times in that group but I got no reply.
Thank you.
Thank you all
It was wrong decision in the past to use uint type for the integers between INT_MAX and UINT_MAX
Fixed. Now integer constants can be of type int, long and ulong, depends on the value
Thank you all
It was wrong decision in the past to use uint type for the integers between INT_MAX and UINT_MAX
Fixed. Now integer constants can be of type int, long and ulong, depends on the value
Thank you.
Thank you all
It was wrong decision in the past to use uint type for the integers between INT_MAX and UINT_MAX
Fixed. Now integer constants can be of type int, long and ulong, depends on the value
Sorry the problem persists, using version 3446
I did test on build 3446.
The result shows the bug has been fixed.