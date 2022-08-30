Unable to find DE40 in MT4 Strategy Tester.
RLE:The symbols provide your broker, ask him.
Dear MQ,
I'm unable to find DE40 in MT4 Strategy Tester Symbol dropdown list.
Other indexes like F40, ES35, HK50, etc. are available.
Please advise,
Dear MQ,
I'm unable to find DE40 in MT4 Strategy Tester Symbol dropdown list.
Other indexes like F40, ES35, HK50, etc. are available.
Please advise,
RLE:
Dear MQ,
I'm unable to find DE40 in MT4 Strategy Tester Symbol dropdown list.
Other indexes like F40, ES35, HK50, etc. are available.
Please advise,
Dear MQ,
I'm unable to find DE40 in MT4 Strategy Tester Symbol dropdown list.
Other indexes like F40, ES35, HK50, etc. are available.
Please advise,
Make sure you have enabled it in MT4 >> View >> Symbols.
In Strategy Tester you see only the enabled symbols and instruments.
RLE #:MetaQuotes is not a broker.
Broker refers to MetaQuotes.
Broker refers to MetaQuotes.
Is even not interrested why it is not showing up.
Yes, some traders open demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo but just to update Metatrader to new build and to test beta builds of Metatrader.
And for any other cases - the trading account with broker should be opened (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers).
And one criteria to select a broker is the following: symbols, and it is possible to use those symbols in trading according to the symbols specification or not.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Unable to find DE40 in MT4 Strategy Tester.
RLE, 2022.08.29 19:40Dear MQ,
I'm unable to find DE40 in MT4 Strategy Tester Symbol dropdown list.
Other indexes like F40, ES35, HK50, etc. are available.
Please advise,
RLE #:
Broker refers to MetaQuotes.
Broker refers to MetaQuotes.
Is even not interrested why it is not showing up.
It is not a true.
Why?
Because I opened demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo server (just to update MT4 to the new build), and there are not any F40, ES35, HK50 -
RLE:
Dear MQ,
I'm unable to find DE40 in MT4 Strategy Tester Symbol dropdown list.
Other indexes like F40, ES35, HK50, etc. are available.
Please advise,
Dear MQ,
I'm unable to find DE40 in MT4 Strategy Tester Symbol dropdown list.
Other indexes like F40, ES35, HK50, etc. are available.
Please advise,
Correction.
Found it, don't know what I did.
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I'm unable to find DE40 in MT4 Strategy Tester Symbol dropdown list.
Other indexes like F40, ES35, HK50, etc. are available.
Please advise,