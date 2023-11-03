Problem in creating Panel in MT5.
I have the same problem. I think the problem is that the same instance of a CButton class is being used again after the Button was destroyed. With my Panel I have problem with a label. I tried to create an instance dynamically inside a function that handles opening new positions but that doesn't work. Anyone has an idea how to solve this issue?
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Hello everyone, I have a problem when I create a Panel in MT5 using Dialog library.
I have some elements within my dialog box, when I need to use "Destroy" method to delete some objects within my dialog box and then again use "Create" method to create those objects, when I do that the relation between those objects and the panel disrupts, That means when I move the panel that object does not move proportionally, I ll send a test same to show you my meaning, I ll appreciated if any one can help me, there must be some method or a way to make it right.
Here when I click BUY button, I want to delete Calculation button, so I use MyCalculator.Destroy();
When I click SELL button, I want to create this button again so I use:
MyCalButton.Create(0,"MyCalButton",0,SCalButton.X1,SCalButton.Y1,SCalButton.X2,SCalButton.Y2);
MyCalButton.Text("Calculate");
MyCalButton.Color(clrWhite);
MyCalButton.ColorBackground(C'255,102,0');
MyCalButton.FontSize(FontSize);
MyCalButton.Font(PanelFont);
MyCalButton.ColorBorder(clrBlack);
MyInterface.Add(MyCalButton);
But the now the relation between this button and panel is somehow disconnected, so when I move panel, the button moves disproportionally.