Graph addition

New comment
 
I have come across many graph types and find the Japanese candlestick graph to be the most suitable for me. On this website there are many possibilities of creating new types of signals that are successful based on user experience. My question is... how can a new type of graph be created and patented?
As based of my experience there is a type of graph that would make trading a lot better. 
 
Musaab Ahmedaltegani Elta Ali: As based of my experience there is a type of graph that would make trading a lot better. 
You already said the Japanese candlesticks are best for you, and they are built into the terminal.
 
William Roeder #:
You already said the Japanese candlesticks are best for you, and they are built into the terminal.
Yes it is. Currently. And I wouldn’t mind using it indefinitely 
[Deleted]  
Musaab Ahmedaltegani Elta Ali #: Yes it is. Currently. And I wouldn’t mind using it indefinitely 

So what is the point of your original post?

And also, you cannot patent a charting type.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

So what is the point of your original post?

And also, you cannot patent a charting type.

The point is that I can imagine a better graph for me. 
Does liking something today rule that you cannot make a better version of it tomorrow?
[Deleted]  
Musaab Ahmedaltegani Elta Ali #: The point is that I can imagine a better graph for me. Does liking something today rule that you cannot make a better version of it tomorrow?

No one here is questioning your likes or dislikes or whether a better chart type can be invented. There are already so many, so one more is not a problem at all.

What I am asking, is what is the point of your post — what is your query — what is it you want to know or need help with?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

No one here is questioning your likes or dislikes or whether a better chart type can be invented. There are already so many, so one more is not a problem at all.

What I am asking, is what is the point of your post — what is your query — what is it you want to know or need help with?

Making the new graph. I want to see the graph as one of those many. What is required from my end?
[Deleted]  

To answer your original question (if I understand it correctly) ... "how can a new type of graph be created and patented?"

You create a new chart by simply defining it! You can then create an indicator to visually displaying it, or code a generator that will produce a custom symbol for it if it is the case that it suits the definition. And no, you cannot patent it.

[Deleted]  
Musaab Ahmedaltegani Elta Ali #: Making the new graph. I want to see the graph as one of those many. What is required from my end?
Make an indicator for it! Or generate a Custom Symbol!
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

To answer your original question (if I understand it correctly) ... "how can a new type of graph be created and patented?"

You create a new chart by simply defining it! You can then create an indicator to visually displaying it, or code a generator that will produce a custom symbol for it if it is the case that it suits the definition. And no, you cannot patent it.

This answers. Thank you. Patenting isn’t an issue 
[Deleted]  
Musaab Ahmedaltegani Elta Ali #: This answers. Thank you. Patenting isn’t an issue 

You are welcome!

New comment