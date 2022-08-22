Graph addition
- create my own live graph like the Trading View in MQL5/MQL4
- Terminator v2.0
- Trend vs Flat
You already said the Japanese candlesticks are best for you, and they are built into the terminal.
No one here is questioning your likes or dislikes or whether a better chart type can be invented. There are already so many, so one more is not a problem at all.
What I am asking, is what is the point of your post — what is your query — what is it you want to know or need help with?
No one here is questioning your likes or dislikes or whether a better chart type can be invented. There are already so many, so one more is not a problem at all.
What I am asking, is what is the point of your post — what is your query — what is it you want to know or need help with?
To answer your original question (if I understand it correctly) ... "how can a new type of graph be created and patented?"
You create a new chart by simply defining it! You can then create an indicator to visually displaying it, or code a generator that will produce a custom symbol for it if it is the case that it suits the definition. And no, you cannot patent it.
To answer your original question (if I understand it correctly) ... "how can a new type of graph be created and patented?"
You create a new chart by simply defining it! You can then create an indicator to visually displaying it, or code a generator that will produce a custom symbol for it if it is the case that it suits the definition. And no, you cannot patent it.
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