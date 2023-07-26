Scripts: Draw trade history onto chart
hi does this indicator work for Nasdaq and currecny?
I already inserted the script into MT4 but unfortunately, when I chose HistoryToObjects from the menu Indicator for XAUUSD, my Trade history does not show up on the Chart. I retried many times without any success.
Make sure it's inside script folder instead of indicator folder.
I moved the scripts to \MetaQuotes\Terminal\31A1AB56AB92B748F1B3857DD591BE6F\MQL4\Scripts folder and then restart MT4. But it's still not working, could you please verify the steps needed to successfully run the script?
Thanks a bunch.
Hi , I really like this, but is there a way to remove easily from chart or hide when not in use? How can I access the parameters? The chart does not show the script after it is on the chart. Thanks
sorry i don't have that. because it's script. once it's run, it will terminate itself.
so you got to go to your objects list to delete the drawn objects.
Hi Lee,
your script is good, I like the idea. I think many people need and would appreciate TradeHistoryDisplay in form of indicator which could be turned on-off.
I believe some people would even buy this for a reasonable price.
This tool provide small things that are missing in MT4.
I hope you come back to this development for an hour to give it a new breath.
Best regards
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Draw trade history onto chart:
Draw trade history onto chart
Author: Lee Chee Tat