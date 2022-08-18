Draw tool in MT5

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[Deleted]  

I see mt4 has a draw tool but is it available in MT5?

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Arpit T:

I see mt4 has a draw tool but is it available in MT5?

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Please explain what draw tool you are referring to.

There are lots of objects available in MT4 and 5.

[Deleted]  
Keith Watford #:

Please explain what draw tool you are referring to.

There are lots of objects available in MT4 and 5.



this one

 
MT4 does not have that.
[Deleted]  
Arpit T #: this one

No such drawing tool is built into MT4. You are probably using some 3rd-party tool, EA, Indicator or something else for that.

[Deleted]  

If you search the Market, there is at least one such drawing or chart pen tool available for MT5.

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