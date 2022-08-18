Draw tool in MT5
Arpit T:
I see mt4 has a draw tool but is it available in MT5?
?
Please explain what draw tool you are referring to.
There are lots of objects available in MT4 and 5.
Keith Watford #:
Please explain what draw tool you are referring to.
There are lots of objects available in MT4 and 5.
this one
MT4 does not have that.
If you search the Market, there is at least one such drawing or chart pen tool available for MT5.
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I see mt4 has a draw tool but is it available in MT5?
?