Strategy Tester Slippage Inquiry
What do you mean by "random execution" ? Right now the only idea I have to detect slippage is compared previous candle price closed to current candle price open and make decision based on that. You seemed experienced, if I may ask does big slippage have ever occurred to you? If so, how do you deal with this? This is my biggest concern right now after backtested my current trading plan.
What do you mean by "random execution" ? Right now the only idea I have to detect slippage is compared previous candle price closed to current candle price open and make decision based on that. You seemed experienced, if I may ask does big slippage have ever occurred to you? If so, how do you deal with this? This is my biggest concern right now after backtested my current trading plan.
I would say, "big slippage" is very relative, as it is depending on your strategy.
Example: If your TP is around 100 points of price change, a slippage of 5 points would be a 5% slippage. - Is that much?
Slippage will occur, you will not be able to avoid it, though, depending on the liwuidity of your broker.
To set your strategy tester to emulate some "real world" scenarios, use the input dialog to change the behaviour:
Also set the modelling to "based on real ticks".
I would say, "big slippage" is very relative, as it is depending on your strategy.
Example: If your TP is around 100 points of price change, a slippage of 5 points would be a 5% slippage. - Is that much?
Slippage will occur, you will not be able to avoid it, though, depending on the liwuidity of your broker.
To set your strategy tester to emulate some "real world" scenarios, use the input dialog to change the behaviour:
Also set the modelling to "based on real ticks".
Thanks Sir! your insight is certainly helpful.
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Hi Experts,
Does the mt5 strategy tester simulator included the slippage during high impact news?