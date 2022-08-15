MT4 VPS problem
Change to another MQL5 VP server and migrate again:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Change to another MQL5 VP server and migrate again:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I tried today, but fail, and i think only has one chance per day.....
Actually, the VPS server will automatically change back on weekend since the ping time is shorter to the server... 4ms vs 20ms...
This is very big problem to me as my EA is running for 24 hours per day and if it is not working and miss the stop lose or take profit, it may burn my account.....super danger....
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I have been using VPS(New York host) for half year and smooth running without problem. But since last month, Around 10:00 PM HKT the EA is not working on VPS any more, no log/error and sometime will resume normal around 1:00am HKT. But when i change the VPS server to chicago it works prefect again.
I tried resync to VPS server again, stop and restart VPS server. All did not work!!!
Normal when the VPS is function normally, after resync and look at the journals of VPS, it will has an initialized messasge and EA input parameter message and the log time of both of message are very closed.
But every time when New York VPS has problem, the log time of both of message are very far. like below, takes 16 mins to initialize the EA!!!!! and actually the EA is not running anymore....
I checked the New York VPS server is window server 2022 and chicago is window server 2019. Is that MT4 cannot run on server 2022 smoothly?
It always has problem at around 10:00 PM HK time.
Does anyone faced such problem?
What can i do now.......