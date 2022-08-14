MT4 NOT WORKING

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HELLO  friends, please help, after installing an INDICATOR which required that i copy a dll file to mt4 terminal which i did, then the mt4 refused to open, please how do i fix the problem?

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Opia Ifeanyi: HELLO  friends, please help, after installing an INDICATOR which required that i copy a dll file to mt4 terminal which i did, then the mt4 refused to open, please how do i fix the problem?

I suspect the Indicator is not working properly (or the DLL). Speak to the author of the product and resolve the issue with them.

 
Opia Ifeanyi:

HELLO  friends, please help, after installing an INDICATOR which required that i copy a dll file to mt4 terminal which i did, then the mt4 refused to open, please how do i fix the problem?

Hello,

In the option, Allow DLL imports must be checked.


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