MT4 not opening, help please

HELLO  friends, please help, after installing an EA which required that i copy a dll file to mt4 terminal which i did, then the mt4 refused to open, please how do i fix the problem?

 

If you already attached this EA to the chart so you can find Data Folder and delete this thread with EA without openning MT4.
data Folder is located in C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\profiles\default
and delete those files (those files = charts opened in Metatrader):

 
thanks but i have done it, mt4 still did not open, it only opens if i remove the msmg dll32 file i copied to the root terminal
 
So, remove this file and continue using MT4 (and ask the author/seller of this EA for support related to it).
