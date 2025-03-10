Discussion of article "Experiments with neural networks (Part 1): Revisiting geometry" - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good afternoon. The percentage has not been counted. Read part 2 and 3.
Good afternoon.)
How does it feel, then? :)
Goody-goody :)
How does it feel then? :)
70-80
70-80
Interesting.
Have you thought about generating "perceptrons"?
Interesting.
Have you thought about generating "perceptrons"?
More details?
Thanks a lot for your article, it was a very interesting read! How exactly did you manage to solve the optimization amount of so many passes? Because of so many passes I can't do more than 10k.
You need to repeat several times.