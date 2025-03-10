Discussion of article "Experiments with neural networks (Part 1): Revisiting geometry" - page 3

New comment
 
Roman Poshtar #:

Good afternoon. The percentage has not been counted. Read part 2 and 3.

Good afternoon.)

How does it feel, then? :)

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

Goody-goody :)

How does it feel then? :)

70-80

 
Roman Poshtar #:

70-80

Interesting.

Have you thought about generating "perceptrons"?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

Interesting.

Have you thought about generating "perceptrons"?

More details?

[Deleted]  
Thanks a lot for your article, it was a very interesting read! How exactly did you manage to solve the optimization amount of so many passes? Because of so many passes I can't do more than 10k.
 
Dominic Michael Frehner #:
Thanks a lot for your article, it was a very interesting read! How exactly did you manage to solve the optimization amount of so many passes? Because of so many passes I can't do more than 10k.

You need to repeat several times.

123
New comment