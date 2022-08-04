EA won't use the local network farm
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Hey all!
I have the weirdest bug. My EA will not involve the Local Farm Network when optimising.
This is the EA I coded myself. I have another EA that I bought that is running side by side o nthe same server and terminal and gives no issues - the local network farm is involved instantly.
Is there something I need to code into my EA to make it work?