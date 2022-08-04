EA won't use the local network farm

New comment
 

Hey all!

I have the weirdest bug. My EA will not involve the Local Farm Network when optimising.

This is the EA I coded myself. I have another EA that I bought that is running side by side o nthe same server and terminal and gives no issues - the local network farm is involved instantly.

Is there something I need to code into my EA to make it work?

 

Here is what it does - they just sit there and say "ready"


New comment