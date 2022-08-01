Colours Use in Strategy Tester
In the Result column it will be the result according to your desired optimization, if you put "Complex Criterion max" you will have the notes in the Result column. These scores are automatically calculated even if you don't ask for it.
Another option is to use "Max Complex Criterion". It is an integral and complex measure of the quality of passing a test. It measures several parameters:
Number of transactions
Sampling
Recovery factor
Expected gain
Sharpe report
Using this criterion, you can see that the highest value of a parameter (eg profit) is not always the best option in terms of complex analysis. The complex criterion progressively selects the best passes: first, by the number of transactions, then by the expected gain, the recovery factor, etc. The new option allows you to receive the best optimization passes based on all parameters. Moreover, you can select the optimal pass according to the desired parameter, such as the highest profit.
Source : https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/optimization_types
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I have searched endlessly and check many sources but this seems to be never explained.
Question 1:
Anyone understand what determines the colours on the chart dotplot of results from strategy tester optimisation? (see photo)
so far from what I can tell (note: starting balance is 50K in example and optimised for max balance)
my issue with Orange results is that they seem to actually perform better on all metrics than the dark green, but being colour orange normally to me should signify something is off?
Question 2:
The table of results seems to be also tagged in certain colour scheme on the result column, which dont match to the dots colour (See example)
again I dont understand why some results are red and orange sometimes in this table despite being positive and having similar metrcis to other results. in example the red result is actually better than the orange ones.
I am more than happy to write up a summary on this to help others if we find an answer. thanks for any help!