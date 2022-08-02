Changing the description of indicator_separate_window in Data Window

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Hi everybody,

I am trying to organize the "Data Window" of Metatrader by adding some descriptions of indicator_separate_window. Please look at the following screenshot:

Data Window


As you can see, for the Market data there is a short description "EURUSD Daily" but for the separation for the indicators is a predefined "Indicator window" which following by number 1,2, etc depending on the numbers of indicators added to the chart.

Is it possible to customize these descriptions like: 

Customized Data Window

Any suggestions are highly appreciated 🙏 Thank you!


Cheers,

Zarik

[Deleted]  
Zarik: I am trying to organize the "Data Window" of Metatrader by adding some descriptions of indicator_separate_window. Please look at the following screenshot: As you can see, for the Market data there is a short description "EURUSD Daily" but for the separation for the indicators is a predefined "Indicator window" which following by number 1,2, etc depending on the numbers of indicators added to the chart. Is it possible to customize these descriptions like: Any suggestions are highly appreciated 🙏 Thank you!

No, chart sub-windows cannot have custom names.

 
Fernando Carreiro #: No, chart sub-windows cannot have custom names.

You can have multiple indicators on one sub-window.

Change the name of the indicator(s).

 
William Roeder #:

You can have multiple indicators on one sub-window.

Change the name of the indicator(s).

How about adjusting the description of the sub-window as it's illustrated in the original post picture? I couldn't find any connection between Indicator name and sub-window in the documentation. 

 
Zarik #:

How about adjusting the description of the sub-window as it's illustrated in the original post picture? I couldn't find any connection between Indicator name and sub-window in the documentation. 

You can't. Skip it
 
_MAHA_ #:
You can't. Skip it

Such a shame! Thank you for your answer anyway 🍻🙏

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