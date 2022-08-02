Changing the description of indicator_separate_window in Data Window
Zarik: I am trying to organize the "Data Window" of Metatrader by adding some descriptions of indicator_separate_window. Please look at the following screenshot: As you can see, for the Market data there is a short description "EURUSD Daily" but for the separation for the indicators is a predefined "Indicator window" which following by number 1,2, etc depending on the numbers of indicators added to the chart. Is it possible to customize these descriptions like: Any suggestions are highly appreciated 🙏 Thank you!
No, chart sub-windows cannot have custom names.
William Roeder #:
Change the name of the indicator(s).
You can have multiple indicators on one sub-window.
Change the name of the indicator(s).
How about adjusting the description of the sub-window as it's illustrated in the original post picture? I couldn't find any connection between Indicator name and sub-window in the documentation.
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Hi everybody,
I am trying to organize the "Data Window" of Metatrader by adding some descriptions of indicator_separate_window. Please look at the following screenshot:
As you can see, for the Market data there is a short description "EURUSD Daily" but for the separation for the indicators is a predefined "Indicator window" which following by number 1,2, etc depending on the numbers of indicators added to the chart.
Is it possible to customize these descriptions like:
Any suggestions are highly appreciated 🙏 Thank you!
Cheers,
Zarik