EA cant place trades in one market
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Trying to figure out why my futures EA cant place trades on the micro dax (FDXS). It works just fine on mes,mnq,mym. But for some reason, it goes into a loop to try to place trades on FDXS chart. This is a backtest and i tried live test yesterday, same issue
I've alread verified i have eurex access cause i can place trades manually. Anyone can help me figure this out?
So the algo just keeps looping trying to places trades
Running debug shows no errors