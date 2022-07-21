EA cant place trades in one market

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Trying to figure out why my futures EA cant place trades on the micro dax (FDXS). It works just fine on mes,mnq,mym. But for some reason, it goes into a loop to try to place trades on FDXS chart. This is a backtest and i tried live test yesterday, same issue

I've alread verified i have eurex access cause i can place trades manually. Anyone can help me figure this out?

So the algo just keeps looping trying to places trades




Running debug shows no errors

 

this is the same EA running on other charts just fine, no looping no issue.


i'm so confused lol


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