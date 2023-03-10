MT4 Notifications not send: failed send request [12029]
Afsal Meerankutty:
Does anyone experience issue with MT4 notifications?
For past few days I am getting below error message frequently and so some notifications are not send.
It was working fine before.
This is experienced with every indicator I am using. All of them were working fine before.
This issue got resolved. This error not happened for last 2 days.
Don't know how it got resolved. May be MQL5 team have resolved it. Thank you for the one who fixed it. :)
This same error has just started for me, is there any new information about it?
As of 2022/09/23, encountered same error. Hopefully somebody can advise how to fix it.
Try restarting the terminal. Remember to wait 30 seconds for the terminal to write out caches and exit.
Does anyone still can help with that issue: "Notifications: failed send request [0] send request failed [12029]". It happens on my VPS server ocasionaly, during some period of time (ie. 15 minutes), but even without restarting MT4, it disappears itself. However I would like to avoid such situations in future cause i missed few good situations. I already had my MT added to firewall exceptions when this issue occured.
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Does anyone experience issue with MT4 notifications?
For past few days I am getting below error message frequently and so some notifications are not send.
It was working fine before.
This is experienced with every indicator I am using. All of them were working fine before.