brent oil can not loading on mt5!

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New computer ,Inital mt5,Brent can not load

But,XAUUSD ,EURUSD is All right.

What is the matter?


 

MetaQuotes is not a broker. The traders are using MetaQuotes-Demo account to test beta builds of MT5 and to update MT5 to the new builds.
And for any other cases - create the account (demo account for example) which the broker which is providing some symbols to trade (because the symbols, and name of the symbols, the charts and the prices on the charts - all of them are related to the brokers only).

demo accounts

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