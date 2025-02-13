MetaTrader5 calendar updates

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I would like to ask about MT5 platform calendar updates: is platform's calendar updated about actual values in real time? Or updated later manually? Is it possible  updating time is not the same broker-by-broker. 
 
Supposed to be real time, however i have seen delays from minutes up to hours after the event.
 

I have noticed also: freqently news are realised some time later after announced time (from seconds till minutes and sometimes longer). In rare cases - even beforeannounced time. But that's due to original sources. 

The essence my question is MT5 platform calendar is updated in real-time under original sources or manually some time later. 

 


To illustrate, the current event is the blue, still waiting on the news from ZAR hours ago.

It is not manual for sure. I reckon they do not pay for (all) the data but scrape. This is not a reliable way of course.

 
Yes, for exotics it's frequent. More funny when news realised BEFORE announced time. 
 

It has nothing to do with exotics. It is related to the data source in relation to how the data is gathered.

The real essence of your question is; Can the native calendar be used to trade the news?

Generally speaking, No!

 
Yes, I'm looking how to improve my news trading robot. I would like to eneble it react into REAL news realising, i. e. not just into announced time. 
 
Astronautas #:
Yes, I'm looking how to improve my news trading robot. I would like to eneble it react into REAL news realising, i. e. not just into announced time. 


I am using my own News Calendar library that is collecting info from a news web site real time.


I also does automatic news trading.

 
Likely it was very complicated  to make such a tool?
 
Astronautas #:
Likely it was very complicated  to make such a tool?


The library is about downloading page news from web sites like https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar

 
Philippe Pauleau #:


The library is about downloading page news from web sites like https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar

I know forexfactory calendar. They enter  actual  values manually several minutes after realising. It's not what I need.

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