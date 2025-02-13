MetaTrader5 calendar updates
I have noticed also: freqently news are realised some time later after announced time (from seconds till minutes and sometimes longer). In rare cases - even beforeannounced time. But that's due to original sources.
The essence my question is MT5 platform calendar is updated in real-time under original sources or manually some time later.
To illustrate, the current event is the blue, still waiting on the news from ZAR hours ago.
It is not manual for sure. I reckon they do not pay for (all) the data but scrape. This is not a reliable way of course.
It has nothing to do with exotics. It is related to the data source in relation to how the data is gathered.
The real essence of your question is; Can the native calendar be used to trade the news?
Generally speaking, No!
Likely it was very complicated to make such a tool?
The library is about downloading page news from web sites like https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar
The library is about downloading page news from web sites like https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar
I know forexfactory calendar. They enter actual values manually several minutes after realising. It's not what I need.
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