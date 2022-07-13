Help with learning MQl4 / label spacing ?
Perhaps you should read the manual. MQL5 Reference → Object Functions → ObjectSetString → OBJPROP_FONT
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
Clearly each next row has a multiplication going on. I'd look for that.
Thank you for the input .I definitely think that is the culprit . But when I change the multiplication to addition as below it produces everything one on top of another like the picture below
int h = 5.5*FontSize + j*1.2*FontSize; int y ; int x = 70 + ii+h; y+=h;
Perhaps you should read the manual. MQL5 Reference → Object Functions → ObjectSetString → OBJPROP_FONT
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
ObjectSetString(ChartID(),objn,OBJPROP_FONT,"Courier New");
The result is same only the font changes the initial problem is not sorted.
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Hi everyone . I am learning MQL4 very beginner level .
I had a code that did the following output on the chart window( first pic) .
Learning from here and there I changed it so that the output is displayed on separate window and everything is horizontal instead of vertical as shown in the second picture . Only thing I cannot figure out is how to make the gaps between the symbols same in 2nd picture for all the timeframes. The gaps are different for different rows !
1.Part of the code that creates timeframes and timer heading . Which I understand and changed correctly to appear as picture 2 .
2 Part of the main code , which I understand and works fine3. part of the code from above which I dont understand and needs changing for the gaps between symbols/ label in picture 2 to be equal. I know I just need to change these lines below somehow. But I don't know change what or how ? Can someone please tell me how/what do i need to change in the above lines so that gaps between symbols/label in picture 2 are unifrom . Thank you so much . Sorry of rthe long post.