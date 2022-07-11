Strange EURUSD spikes on daily open

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Why would EURUSD spike on daily open? especially if there are no news event on the calendar. These spikes repeat themselves as if they have a schedule but there's no events associated with them on the Calendar. Is there something I'm missing? anyone?


 
Define spike? From my understanding of a spike I do not see any.
 
Lativ_: Why would EURUSD spike on daily open? 
  1. There was no spike at the open. Your image show no movement until many candles later. We have no idea what timeframe your image shows.
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  2. There was no spike, the market moved down.
 
Thin market gives room for some large movements in the Asian session, this is no rare phenomenon.
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