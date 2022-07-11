Strange EURUSD spikes on daily open
Define spike? From my understanding of a spike I do not see any.
Lativ_: Why would EURUSD spike on daily open?
- There was no spike at the open. Your image show no movement until many candles later. We have no idea what timeframe your image shows.
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- There was no spike, the market moved down.
Thin market gives room for some large movements in the Asian session, this is no rare phenomenon.
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Why would EURUSD spike on daily open? especially if there are no news event on the calendar. These spikes repeat themselves as if they have a schedule but there's no events associated with them on the Calendar. Is there something I'm missing? anyone?