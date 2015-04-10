Stochrsi indicator for mt5

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Hi Guys

I'm new here so thanks to all in advance. I'm looking for a stochrsi indicator for my mt5 platform. I've tried a couple but they don't seem to appear on my indicator list. I have copied them into any folder indicators, downloads etc but to no avail. I can only presume they are not mt5 compatible. I have other indicators working well but having problems accessing a solid stochrsi.

 

Proteus 

 
Proteus:

Hi Guys

I'm new here so thanks to all in advance. I'm looking for a stochrsi indicator for my mt5 platform. I've tried a couple but they don't seem to appear on my indicator list. I have copied them into any folder indicators, downloads etc but to n`o avail. I can only presume they are not mt5 compatible. I have other indicators working well but having problems accessing a solid stochrsi.

 

Proteus 

RSI:

 rsi

 
Proteus:

Hi Guys

I'm new here so thanks to all in advance. I'm looking for a stochrsi indicator for my mt5 platform. I've tried a couple but they don't seem to appear on my indicator list. I have copied them into any folder indicators, downloads etc but to no avail. I can only presume they are not mt5 compatible. I have other indicators working well but having problems accessing a solid stochrsi.

 

Proteus 

There is not such standard indicator for MT5. Maybe you can ask someone to code it for you.
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