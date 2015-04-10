Empty space on the right

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Hi Guys,

When I zoom in a chart, move it as far as I can to the left then zoom out, I can get a lot of empty space at his right side.

Like this: 


But when I perform any action on the chart it get's back to his original position.

I know there's a button that I can turn on to keep some empty space, but I need more. I need space to draw some future studies.

There's any workaround to keep this big space?

I don't know if the Metaquotes developers read this posts, but my suggestion is that if the chart has objets drawn ahead, the user should be able to scroll to see it.

 

Thanks for any advice. 

 
HVilela:

Hi Guys,

When I zoom in a chart, move it as far as I can to the left then zoom out, I can get a lot of empty space at his right side.

Like this: 


But when I perform any action on the chart it get's back to his original position.

I know there's a button that I can turn on to keep some empty space, but I need more. I need space to draw some future studies.

There's any workaround to keep this big space?

I don't know if the Metaquotes developers read this posts, but my suggestion is that if the chart has objets drawn ahead, the user should be able to scroll to see it.

 

Thanks for any advice. 

Just found one option: The chart_shift_size.

As long it gives me an extra space, but not as much as I want, I still  looking for some another option.

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Examples of Working with the Chart
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Examples of Working with the Chart
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Examples of Working with the Chart - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

Hi mate

Sorry, I couldn't tell if you were after a manual solution or a code solution. Manually, you just click and drag that little grey triangle at the top right of the chart (see picture). In code, you use the ChartSetDouble() function like this: ChartSetDouble(chart_ID,CHART_SHIFT_SIZE,value) - see here

Cheers

 

 

Examples of Working with the Chart - MQL4 Documentation
  • docs.mql4.com
Examples of Working with the Chart - MQL4 Documentation
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