Empty space on the right
Hi Guys,
When I zoom in a chart, move it as far as I can to the left then zoom out, I can get a lot of empty space at his right side.
Like this:
But when I perform any action on the chart it get's back to his original position.
I know there's a button that I can turn on to keep some empty space, but I need more. I need space to draw some future studies.
There's any workaround to keep this big space?
I don't know if the Metaquotes developers read this posts, but my suggestion is that if the chart has objets drawn ahead, the user should be able to scroll to see it.
Thanks for any advice.
Just found one option: The chart_shift_size.
As long it gives me an extra space, but not as much as I want, I still looking for some another option.
- www.mql5.com
Hi mate
Sorry, I couldn't tell if you were after a manual solution or a code solution. Manually, you just click and drag that little grey triangle at the top right of the chart (see picture). In code, you use the ChartSetDouble() function like this: ChartSetDouble(chart_ID,CHART_SHIFT_SIZE,value) - see here
Cheers
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Hi Guys,
When I zoom in a chart, move it as far as I can to the left then zoom out, I can get a lot of empty space at his right side.
Like this:
But when I perform any action on the chart it get's back to his original position.
I know there's a button that I can turn on to keep some empty space, but I need more. I need space to draw some future studies.
There's any workaround to keep this big space?
I don't know if the Metaquotes developers read this posts, but my suggestion is that if the chart has objets drawn ahead, the user should be able to scroll to see it.
Thanks for any advice.