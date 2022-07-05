Can't delete pending order in backtest MT5. Error code 10016 (invalid stops)

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ulong orderTicket = OrderGetTicket(i);
                  MqlTradeRequest request = {};
                  MqlTradeResult  result = {};
                  ZeroMemory(request);
                  ZeroMemory(result);
                  request.action = TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE;
                  request.order = orderTicket;
                  if(!OrderSend(request, result)) {
                     PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d", GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code
                     symbolCount += 1;
                  }

Hi, i have write this code to delete a pending order. (it was happen in backtest mode). But it give me 10016 error status code in result. Can anyone help me? Thanks.

Attached some images of debug variables.



 
Isacco Trevisan:

Hi, i have write this code to delete a pending order. (it was happen in backtest mode). But it give me 10016 error status code in result. Can anyone help me? Thanks.

ServerName?

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