Can't delete pending order in backtest MT5. Error code 10016 (invalid stops)
Isacco Trevisan:
Hi, i have write this code to delete a pending order. (it was happen in backtest mode). But it give me 10016 error status code in result. Can anyone help me? Thanks.
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Hi, i have write this code to delete a pending order. (it was happen in backtest mode). But it give me 10016 error status code in result. Can anyone help me? Thanks.
Attached some images of debug variables.