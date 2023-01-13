Indicators: ATR Bands
Hello, this indicator helps me alot do you have mt5 for this? this is not just a stoploss hunter it is can also recognize hidden M and W pattern
hi there - thanks for this although i would like to apply a multiplier of 1.8 etc ? the setting only allows whole numbers ? is this something i can change pls ?
@blueskypete #: hi there - thanks for this although i would like to apply a multiplier of 1.8 etc ? the setting only allows whole numbers ? is this something i can change pls ?
change the code from this ...
input int atrMultiplierUpper = 3; input int atrMultiplierLower = 3;
to this ...
input double atrMultiplierUpper = 3; input double atrMultiplierLower = 3;
EDIT: There is also a bug in the code, so change this ...
up[pos] = _srcUpper+_atr*atrMultiplierUpper;
dn[pos] = _srcLower-_atr*atrMultiplierUpper;
to this ...
up[pos] = _srcUpper+_atr*atrMultiplierUpper;
dn[pos] = _srcLower-_atr*atrMultiplierLower;
thanks fernando !
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ATR Bands:
Converted ATR Bands by AlexanderTeaH from TradingView to MQL4
Author: Lee Chee Tat