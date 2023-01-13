Indicators: ATR Bands

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ATR Bands:

Converted ATR Bands by AlexanderTeaH from TradingView to MQL4

ATR Bands

Author: Lee Chee Tat

 
Hello, this indicator helps me alot do you have mt5 for this? this is not just a stoploss  hunter it is can also recognize hidden M and W pattern
 
4151097 #:
Hello, this indicator helps me alot do you have mt5 for this? this is not just a stoploss  hunter it is can also recognize hidden M and W pattern

glad it helps. sorry i dn't have it. and no time to write in mql5 at the moment.

 
hi there - thanks for this although i would like to apply a multiplier of 1.8 etc ? the setting only allows whole numbers ? is this something i can change pls ? 
[Deleted]  
@blueskypete #: hi there - thanks for this although i would like to apply a multiplier of 1.8 etc ? the setting only allows whole numbers ? is this something i can change pls ? 

change the code from this ...

input int atrMultiplierUpper = 3;
input int atrMultiplierLower = 3;

to this ...

input double atrMultiplierUpper = 3;
input double atrMultiplierLower = 3;

EDIT: There is also a bug in the code, so change this ...

up[pos] = _srcUpper+_atr*atrMultiplierUpper;
dn[pos] = _srcLower-_atr*atrMultiplierUpper;

to this ...

up[pos] = _srcUpper+_atr*atrMultiplierUpper;
dn[pos] = _srcLower-_atr*atrMultiplierLower;
 
thanks fernando !
[Deleted]  
blueskypete #: thanks fernando !
You are welcome!
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