Indicators: SSL Channel (TradingView)
Hi, Brother
Great work thank you
I want to know how I get the signal by implementing iCoustm with this indicator I tried with like that but I didn't get any all value comes 0.0 can you help me.
double ss00 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,0);
double ss01 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,1);
double ss02 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,2);
double ss03 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,3);
double ss04 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,4);
Hi, Brother
Great work thank you
I want to know how I get the signal by implementing iCoustm with this indicator I tried with like that but I didn't get any all value comes 0.0 can you help me.
double ss00 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,0);
double ss01 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,1);
double ss02 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,2);
double ss03 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,3);
double ss04 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,4);
hi, your icustom missing a parameter for the candle shift.
i added an icustom example in the code above. please download and compare with yours.
i put in the comment, how icustom should be.
thanks.
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SSL Channel (TradingView):
Converted SSL Channel by MissTricky from TradingView to MQL4
Author: Lee Chee Tat