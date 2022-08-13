Indicators: SSL Channel (TradingView)

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SSL Channel (TradingView):

Converted SSL Channel by MissTricky from TradingView to MQL4

SSL Channel (TradingView)

Author: Lee Chee Tat

 

Hi, Brother

Great work thank you

I want to know how I get the signal by implementing iCoustm with this indicator I tried with like that but I didn't get any all value comes 0.0 can you help me.

   double ss00 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,0);

   double ss01 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,1);

   double ss02 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,2);

   double ss03 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,3);

   double ss04 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,4);

 
Ravindra Bharoliya #:

Hi, Brother

Great work thank you

I want to know how I get the signal by implementing iCoustm with this indicator I tried with like that but I didn't get any all value comes 0.0 can you help me.

   double ss00 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,0);

   double ss01 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,1);

   double ss02 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,2);

   double ss03 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,3);

   double ss04 = iCustom(NULL,5,"SSL_Channel",false,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,10,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,10,4);

hi, your icustom missing a parameter for the candle shift.

i added an icustom example in the code above. please download and compare with yours.

i put in the comment, how icustom should be.

thanks.

 
//@version=4

strategy ("KDK'S MA Crossover Strategy V1", overlay = true)
start = timestamp (2008, 1,1,0,0)
end = timestamp (2022,9,1,0,0)
ema1 = ema(close, 2)
ema2 = ema(close, 5)
ema3 = ema(close, 11)
ema4 = ema(close, 7)
plot (ema1,title ="EMA5",color=color.green)
plot (ema2,title ="EMA9",color=color.black)
plot (ema3,title ="EMA14",color=color.blue)
plot (ema4,title ="EMA21",color=color.red)

//strategy
LongEntry = crossover (ema1,ema4)
LongExit = crossover (ema4, ema3)
ShortEntry = crossover (ema4, ema2)
ShortExit = crossover (ema2, ema1)

if time >= start and time < end
    strategy.entry ("Long", strategy.long, 1, when = LongEntry)
    strategy.close ("Long", when = LongExit)
    strategy.entry ("Short", strategy.short, 1, when = ShortEntry)
    strategy.close ("Short", when = ShortExit)
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