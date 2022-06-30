EA works on tester but not on live data

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so i wrote ea and after a long torment it managed to work on the tester but it doesn't work on live data. can the reason for this be the warning "ordersend value should be checked"? also in the expert it says "abnormal termination". confuses me because it works in a tester but not on live data. i guess it's something different for tester and live data. if anyone has had experience or knows roughly where the problem is please help. if you need a code I'll post it.
 
Zoran Matosevic :
so i wrote ea and after a long torment it managed to work on the tester but it doesn't work on live data. can the reason for this be the warning "ordersend value should be checked "? also in the expert it says "abnormal termination". confuses me because it works in a tester but not on live data. i guess it's something different for tester and live data. if anyone has had experience or knows roughly where the problem is please help. if you need a code I'll post it.

Please use the button Attach fileand attach your file to the post.

 
Zoran Matosevic:
so i wrote ea and after a long torment it managed to work on the tester but it doesn't work on live data. can the reason for this be the warning "ordersend value should be checked"? also in the expert it says "abnormal termination". confuses me because it works in a tester but not on live data. i guess it's something different for tester and live data. if anyone has had experience or knows roughly where the problem is please help. if you need a code I'll post it.
Might be runtime error(s)
Try another broker and/or symbol
 
OrderSend() return value is boolean so you take a boolean variable like 

bool my_order_send=OrderSend(...);

then that should be it. But why check a function return if you don't know the outcome?
Make a return message:

if(!my_order_send) Print("order was not sent");
else Print("order sent successfully");


 
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra #:
Might be runtime error(s)
Try another broker and/or symbol

thank you man. apriciate it!

 
Tobias Johannes Zimmer #:
OrderSend() return value is boolean so you take a boolean variable like 

bool my_order_send=OrderSend(...);

then that should be it. But why check a function return if you don't know the outcome?
Make a return message:

if(!my_order_send) Print("order was not sent");
else Print("order sent successfully");


thanks. ill try it out. thank you very much.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Please use the button and attach your file to the post.

yes sir, i will when i come home.

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