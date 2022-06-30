EA works on tester but not on live data
so i wrote ea and after a long torment it managed to work on the tester but it doesn't work on live data. can the reason for this be the warning "ordersend value should be checked"? also in the expert it says "abnormal termination". confuses me because it works in a tester but not on live data. i guess it's something different for tester and live data. if anyone has had experience or knows roughly where the problem is please help. if you need a code I'll post it.
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Zoran Matosevic :
so i wrote ea and after a long torment it managed to work on the tester but it doesn't work on live data. can the reason for this be the warning "ordersend value should be checked "? also in the expert it says "abnormal termination". confuses me because it works in a tester but not on live data. i guess it's something different for tester and live data. if anyone has had experience or knows roughly where the problem is please help. if you need a code I'll post it.
so i wrote ea and after a long torment it managed to work on the tester but it doesn't work on live data. can the reason for this be the warning "ordersend value should be checked "? also in the expert it says "abnormal termination". confuses me because it works in a tester but not on live data. i guess it's something different for tester and live data. if anyone has had experience or knows roughly where the problem is please help. if you need a code I'll post it.
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Zoran Matosevic:Might be runtime error(s)
so i wrote ea and after a long torment it managed to work on the tester but it doesn't work on live data. can the reason for this be the warning "ordersend value should be checked"? also in the expert it says "abnormal termination". confuses me because it works in a tester but not on live data. i guess it's something different for tester and live data. if anyone has had experience or knows roughly where the problem is please help. if you need a code I'll post it.
so i wrote ea and after a long torment it managed to work on the tester but it doesn't work on live data. can the reason for this be the warning "ordersend value should be checked"? also in the expert it says "abnormal termination". confuses me because it works in a tester but not on live data. i guess it's something different for tester and live data. if anyone has had experience or knows roughly where the problem is please help. if you need a code I'll post it.
Try another broker and/or symbol
OrderSend() return value is boolean so you take a boolean variable like
bool my_order_send=OrderSend(...);
then that should be it. But why check a function return if you don't know the outcome?
Make a return message:
if(!my_order_send) Print("order was not sent");
else Print("order sent successfully");
Tobias Johannes Zimmer #:
OrderSend() return value is boolean so you take a boolean variable like
OrderSend() return value is boolean so you take a boolean variable like
bool my_order_send=OrderSend(...);
then that should be it. But why check a function return if you don't know the outcome?
Make a return message:
if(!my_order_send) Print("order was not sent");
else Print("order sent successfully");
thanks. ill try it out. thank you very much.
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