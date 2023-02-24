Experts: Trickerless 6.22
No guidelines, nothing.
Please update the readme or something. Make it useful, while you are at it.
Please update the readme or something. Make it useful, while you are at it.
Thank you for work, it is interesting.
If it is possible, please include the "trickerless_calendar" indicator, what you use with iCustom.
Hi,
Thank you for positing this code and making it available.
Would it be possible for you to include some commentry on how it works, and the quantitative reasoning behind the method?
hello, what is this line that says, int MAGIC 20130721 ;
Dear Mr. Lulus,
Thank you for your EA, looks great!!!,
Could you clarify News time in UTC? or any other?
Thanks in advance
too many errors, last count was 32
seems like an old code, u mixed few of em and make it work?
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Trickerless 6.22:
Specialist EURGBP
Author: Lulus Arga Kustyarso