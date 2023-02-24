Experts: Trickerless 6.22

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Trickerless 6.22:

Specialist EURGBP

Trickerless 6.22

Author: Lulus Arga Kustyarso

 
No guidelines, nothing.

Please update the readme or something. Make it useful, while you are at it.
 
Dr. Zaman Khan #:
No guidelines, nothing.

Please update the readme or something. Make it useful, while you are at it.
Give somebody an inch and they'll take a mile.
 

Thank you for work, it is interesting.

If it is possible, please include the "trickerless_calendar" indicator, what you use with iCustom.

 
totati #:

Thank you for work, it is interesting.

If it is possible, please include the "trickerless_calendar" indicator, what you use with iCustom.

 Sorry but they never work. 

 

Hi,


Thank you for positing this code and making it available.


Would it be possible for you to include some commentry on how it works, and the quantitative reasoning behind the method?

 
Steve Miller #:

Hi,


Thank you for positing this code and making it available.


Would it be possible for you to include some commentry on how it works, and the quantitative reasoning behind the method?

 Pretty hard to explain. 

 
hello, what is this line that says, int MAGIC 20130721  ; 
 
Irukanjii #:
hello, what is this line that says, int MAGIC 20130721  ; 
int MAGIC 20130721  .... I would presume that number ...  20130721  ....  to be the allocated "Magic Number" ... for this Trickerless v7.22 Expert Advisor.
 

Dear Mr. Lulus,

Thank you for your EA, looks great!!!,

Could you clarify News time in UTC? or any other?

Thanks in advance

 

too many errors, last count was 32

seems like an old code, u mixed few of em and make it work?

12
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