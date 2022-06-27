Wrong prices when trades open MQL5 - page 3
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Don't just say that the problem persists. That helps no one.
Show the log entries of the very first trade in both cases, "Every tick" and "Every tick based on real ticks".
Show log entries of the very first trade for "floating" spread, for 100 points and for 1000 points, both for virtual ticks and real ticks.
In total you will need to show the log entries of the first trade for 6 variations as described above.
Don't just say that the problem persists. That helps no one.
Show the log entries of the very first trade in both cases, "Every tick" and "Every tick based on real ticks".
Show log entries of the very first trade for "floating" spread, for 100 points and for 1000 points, both for virtual ticks and real ticks.
In total you will need to show the log entries of the first trade for 6 variations as described above.
Here are all the logs
Your EA code seems inconsistent and maybe has a few bugs. So I decided to code a very simple simple EA to print out to the log, the bid and ask prices for the very first tick it gets.
Here are my results for build 3320:
Observations:
Conclusion:
Note to other users, moderators and admin:
I ran a search on the forum and also found this thread that should maybe be of relevance:
I ran a search on the forum and also found this thread that should maybe be of relevance:
thanks for your time. So as a solution I exported the data from mt4 (where my EA works fine) and I imported them on a custom symbol on mt5 and now I can change the spread correctly. The only problem is that those aren't very reliable, so maybe it's best to download them from external sources and then import them to mt5
Why import from MT4 when you can more easily just create the CustomSymbol from the MT5 data itself, and adjust the spread.
That will provide a more consistent test between the normal data and the spread adjusted data.
Why import from MT4 when you can more easily just create the CustomSymbol from the MT5 data itself, and adjust the spread.
That will provide a more consistent test between the normal data and the spread adjusted data.
I tried to create the custom symbol using mt5 data but the situation was the same as the normal symbol, because the bars I imported each already had their own spread
But you can change that spread. That is why it is a Custom Symbol. You can make whatever changes you want. Just set your code that generates the Custom Symbol, to change the quote prices as you need.
But you can change that spread. That is why it is a Custom Symbol. You can make whatever changes you want. Just set your code that generates the Custom Symbol, to change the quote prices as you need.
How can I do that? Do I have to export the ticks from a normal symbol and import them into a custom symbol?
You have to build that logic into your code, using the CustomTicksAdd with an MqlTick array of data, where the ask prices of that array have been changed.