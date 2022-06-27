CopyRates bug on MT 5.0 build 3331
Hi,
I would like report MQL5 CopyRates bug on MT 5.0 build 3331.
code is :
MqlRates arr_rates[];
int rates_cnt = CopyRates( symbol_name, PERIOD_M1, from, to, arr_rates);
return is :
it requested data from 2020.11.02 01:00:00 to 2020.11.02 23:50:00. But got return data of only 1 element of 2022.06.14 06:43:00 (see the attached screenshot).
Please help look into this issue.
Thanks.
I tried several symbols EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD... Their history data are good, but all of them having same CopyRates issue.
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 MqlRates arr_rates[]; datetime from = D'2020.11.02 00:00'; datetime to = D'2020.11.02 23:50'; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- ZeroMemory(arr_rates); CopyRates( "AUDCAD", PERIOD_M1, from, to, arr_rates); Print(arr_rates[0].time); //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); }
Yes i am also getting 2022.06.14 so possibly a bug
Yes, 3333 is also "beta". Any build that is not officially announced is "beta". The current official release is 3320 — MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes
EDIT: If you don't want "beta" builds, don't connect to MetaQuotes demo servers, and only connect to reputable broker trade servers. You will also have to clear the downloaded update cache, so that it does not install the "beta" builds already there.
Yes, 3333 is also "beta". Any build that is not officially announced is "beta". The current official release is 3320 — MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes
EDIT: If you don't want "beta" builds, don't connect to MetaQuotes demo servers, and only connect to reputable broker trade servers. Your will also have to clear the downloaded update cache, so that it does not install the "beta" builds already there.
ok thanks for information
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Hi,
I would like report MQL5 CopyRates bug on MT 5.0 build 3331.
code is :
return is :
Please help look into this issue.
Thanks.