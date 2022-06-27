CopyRates bug on MT 5.0 build 3331

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Hi,

I would like report MQL5 CopyRates bug on MT 5.0 build 3331.

code is :

MqlRates arr_rates[];
int rates_cnt = CopyRates( symbol_name, PERIOD_M1, from, to, arr_rates);

return is :

it requested data from 2020.11.02 01:00:00 to   2020.11.02 23:50:00. But got return data of only 1 element of 2022.06.14 06:43:00 (see the attached screenshot).

Please help look into this issue.

Thanks.

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Data Structures / History Data Structure
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Data Structures / History Data Structure
  • www.mql5.com
History Data Structure - Data Structures - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Files:
Capture.PNG  29 kb
 
jluk:

Hi,

I would like report MQL5 CopyRates bug on MT 5.0 build 3331.

code is :

MqlRates arr_rates[];

int rates_cnt = CopyRates( symbol_name, PERIOD_M1, from, to, arr_rates);


return is :


it requested data from 2020.11.02 01:00:00 to   2020.11.02 23:50:00. But got return data of only 1 element of 2022.06.14 06:43:00 (see the attached screenshot).

Please help look into this issue.

Thanks.

Could be that for the symbol (which one?) only one exists. Your information in not sufficient.
 
Carl Schreiber #:
Could be that for the symbol (which one?) only one exists. Your information in not sufficient.

I tried several symbols EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD... Their history data are good, but all of them having same CopyRates issue.

[Deleted]  
jluk #:

I tried several symbols EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD... Their history data are good, but all of them having same CopyRates issue.

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_plots 0

MqlRates arr_rates[];
datetime from = D'2020.11.02 00:00';
datetime to =   D'2020.11.02 23:50';
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit() {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[]) {
//---
   ZeroMemory(arr_rates);       
   CopyRates( "AUDCAD", PERIOD_M1, from, to, arr_rates);
   Print(arr_rates[0].time);
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
}

Yes i am also getting  2022.06.14 so possibly a bug

 
Arpit T #:

Yes i am also getting  2022.06.14 so possibly a bug

So nobody cares this issue?
[Deleted]  
jluk #: So nobody cares this issue?

Build 3331 is a "beta" build. Do you want to be a "beta" tester for MetaQuotes? If not, then use only the official build which is currently 3320.

[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:

Build 3331 is a "beta" build. Do you want to be a "beta" tester for MetaQuotes? If not, then use only the official bui

ld which is currently 3320.

build 3333 is also beta? because i still see wrong value

[Deleted]  
Arpit T #: build 3333 is also beta? because i still see wrong value

Yes, 3333 is also "beta". Any build that is not officially announced is "beta". The current official release is 3320 — MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes

EDIT: If you don't want "beta" builds, don't connect to MetaQuotes demo servers, and only connect to reputable broker trade servers. You will also have to clear the downloaded update cache, so that it does not install the "beta" builds already there.

[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:

Yes, 3333 is also "beta". Any build that is not officially announced is "beta". The current official release is 3320 — MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes

EDIT: If you don't want "beta" builds, don't connect to MetaQuotes demo servers, and only connect to reputable broker trade servers. Your will also have to clear the downloaded update cache, so that it does not install the "beta" builds already there.

ok thanks for information

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