Bollinger Percent B - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Please don't confuse matters. CCI is not the same as Bollinger %B. They are different.
No they are not the same. CCI use a fixed ratio of 0.15 for the average deviation, while Bollinger uses a selectable ratio for the bands, of the Standard Deviation, usual at a value of 2.0.
Yes, they may offer similar signals and look similar but they are not the same. Don't just state things without the knowledge about how things work or how they are calculated.
EDIT: Please also remember that this is the MQL4 section and not MQL5.
No they are not the same. CCI use a fixed ratio of 0.15 for the average deviation, while Bollinger uses a selectable ratio for the bands, of the Standard Deviation, usual at a value of 2.0.
Yes, they may offer similar signals and look similar but they are not the same. Don't just state things without the knowledge about how things work or how they are calculated.
EDIT: Please also remember that this is the MQL4 section and not MQL5.
They're the same!! You should adjust the Period to whatever and change the applied price to close. the Standard Deviation in Bollinger Percent B is related to the horizontal levels shown in the indicator window. the default Period of CCI is set to 14 while it is 20 in Bollinger Percent B, so there will be no difference if you change the CCI period to 20.
Sorry I'm sure to state things without the knowledge except having experience XD
And Sorry If I link to a mt5 indicator...
Did I not just say that their math is different?
Did I not just say that one uses average deviation and the other standard deviation?
Did I not just say that one uses a ratio of 0.15 and the other 2.0?
Did I not just show you visually that they have differences (both set to close price and a period of 20)?
Did I not just show that their scales are different?
They are NOT the same!!! Stop insisting on it!
Even your own screenshot shows differences!
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