Bollinger Percent B - indicator for MetaTrader 4

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Hi everyone. Can someone help me with %B indicator for MT4. Thanks and kindest regards
[Deleted]  
favouredpeter: Hi everyone. Can someone help me with %B indicator for MT4. Thanks and kindest regards

Learn to use the search functionality. You should find a free one in the Market.

 
Add the CCI Indicator to chart, then change the applied price to Close, and adjust the period to whatever you want.

That's it...
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_MAHA_ #: Add the CCI Indicator to chart, then change the applied price to Close, and adjust the period to whatever you want. That's it...

Please don't confuse matters. CCI is not the same as Bollinger %B. They are different.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please don't confuse matters. CCI is not the same as Bollinger %B. They are different.

I know, but I've download two indicator

(this has bugs although)


Then added a Cci with Close applied price. It is the same as BPB

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_MAHA_ #: I know, but I've download two indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7019 (this has bugs although) Then added a Cci with Close applied price. It is the same as BPB

No they are not the same. CCI use a fixed ratio of 0.15 for the average deviation, while Bollinger uses a selectable ratio for the bands, of the Standard Deviation, usual at a value of 2.0.

Yes, they may offer similar signals and look similar but they are not the same. Don't just state things without the knowledge about how things work or how they are calculated.

EDIT: Please also remember that this is the MQL4 section and not MQL5.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

No they are not the same. CCI use a fixed ratio of 0.15 for the average deviation, while Bollinger uses a selectable ratio for the bands, of the Standard Deviation, usual at a value of 2.0.

Yes, they may offer similar signals and look similar but they are not the same. Don't just state things without the knowledge about how things work or how they are calculated.

EDIT: Please also remember that this is the MQL4 section and not MQL5.

They're the same!! You should adjust the Period to whatever and change the applied price to close. the Standard Deviation in Bollinger Percent B is related to the horizontal levels shown in the indicator window. the default Period of CCI is set to 14 while it is 20 in Bollinger Percent B, so there will be no difference if you change the CCI period to 20.

Sorry I'm sure to state things without the knowledge except having experience XD

And Sorry If I link to a mt5 indicator...

Files:
EURUSDM15.png  38 kb
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_MAHA_ #: They're the same!! You should adjust the Period to whatever and change the applied price to close. the Standard Deviation in Bollinger Percent B is related to the horizontal levels shown in the indicator window. the default Period of CCI is set to 14 while it is 20 in Bollinger Percent B, so there will be no difference if you change the CCI period to 20.

Did I not just say that their math is different?
Did I not just say that one uses average deviation and the other standard deviation?
Did I not just say that one uses a ratio of 0.15 and the other 2.0?
Did I not just show you visually that they have differences (both set to close price and a period of 20)?
Did I not just show that their scales are different?

They are NOT the same!!! Stop insisting on it!

Even your own screenshot shows differences!


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