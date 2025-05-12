Scripts: Economic Calendar Data Aggregator

New comment
 

Economic Calendar Data Aggregator:

This is meant to be an aggregating service script that collects data from the EconomicCalendar functions & outputs the values to a text file as a list of dictionaries for each event collected over a period of time. This is meant to be a prototype test to approaching the solution, temporary for users of the PythonAPI, offering access to the same data. All variables are current statically declared.

Author: teddy waweru

 
Have they made the PythonAPI yet? Its 2025 now.

btw thank you teddy for this script. I have been able to modify it to write the data in JSON in a scructured format.

New comment