Scripts: Economic Calendar Data Aggregator
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Economic Calendar Data Aggregator:
This is meant to be an aggregating service script that collects data from the EconomicCalendar functions & outputs the values to a text file as a list of dictionaries for each event collected over a period of time. This is meant to be a prototype test to approaching the solution, temporary for users of the PythonAPI, offering access to the same data. All variables are current statically declared.
Author: teddy waweru