vps - page 2

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flavio passerini #:
I did exactly what you said,but its always giving the same message..

Post a screenshot of your local terminal, just before the synchronization to MQL5 VPS.

With your EA attached on a chart.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Post a screenshot of your local terminal, just before the synchronization to MQL5 VPS.

With your EA attached on a chart.

here it is



 

From the rules -

-----------

Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service -  Migration

Charts with non-standard timeframes and symbols are not moved. Charts having no launched Expert Advisors are not moved as well.
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
  • www.mql5.com
The page contains the rules of using the Virtual Hosting service (Virtual Hosting Cloud): general provisions, virtual hosting rental conditions, payment terms, as well as violations entailing termination of service.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

From the rules -

-----------

Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service -  Migration

Charts with non-standard timeframes and symbols are not moved. Charts having no launched Expert Advisors are not moved as well.
The time frame is regular...(15mn) and I have an indicator with push notifications setted plus 2 emas...I dont understand whats wrong with that...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

vps

Sergey Golubev, 2022.06.15 15:37

From the rules -

-----------

Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service -  Migration

Charts with non-standard timeframes and symbols are not moved. Charts having no launched Expert Advisors are not moved as well.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

ok. I understand that to have the service I need I will have to move to a windows vps...the pity is that I paid 3 months subscription...you could have been clearer. I will stop the virtual hosting.

thanks for your time.

 
flavio passerini #:

ok. I understand that to have the service I need I will have to move to a windows vps...the pity is that I paid 3 months subscription...you could have been clearer. I will stop the virtual hosting.

thanks for your time.

Yes, it is necessary to have EA attached to the chart (for the charts to be migrated).
There is no any refund for MQL5 VPS but there is one option -

If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Yes, it is necessary to have EA attached to the chart (for the charts to be migrated).
There is no any refund for MQL5 VPS but there is one option -

If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."

thank you
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