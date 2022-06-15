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I did exactly what you said,but its always giving the same message..
Post a screenshot of your local terminal, just before the synchronization to MQL5 VPS.
With your EA attached on a chart.
Post a screenshot of your local terminal, just before the synchronization to MQL5 VPS.
With your EA attached on a chart.
here it is
From the rules -
-----------
Charts with non-standard timeframes and symbols are not moved. Charts having no launched Expert Advisors are not moved as well.
From the rules -
-----------
Charts with non-standard timeframes and symbols are not moved. Charts having no launched Expert Advisors are not moved as well.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
vps
Sergey Golubev, 2022.06.15 15:37
From the rules -
-----------
Charts with non-standard timeframes and symbols are not moved. Charts having no launched Expert Advisors are not moved as well.
ok. I understand that to have the service I need I will have to move to a windows vps...the pity is that I paid 3 months subscription...you could have been clearer. I will stop the virtual hosting.
thanks for your time.
ok. I understand that to have the service I need I will have to move to a windows vps...the pity is that I paid 3 months subscription...you could have been clearer. I will stop the virtual hosting.
thanks for your time.
Yes, it is necessary to have EA attached to the chart (for the charts to be migrated).
There is no any refund for MQL5 VPS but there is one option -
If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
Yes, it is necessary to have EA attached to the chart (for the charts to be migrated).
There is no any refund for MQL5 VPS but there is one option -
If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."