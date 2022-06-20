Extraneous data in indicator subwindow
Pauper31:I don't see where you are setting value equal to empty when condition is not valid for a buffer
Hello all,
I created an MT5 indicator lately that is drawn in a subwindow. For some reason, a bar is drawn the subwindow that I do not expect. See image below:
I converted this indicator from MQL4. The multi-colored line at the bottom of the subwindow should not be there.
I hope you can help me spot the error in the code below: Thanks in advance.
for(int i=0; i<limit; i++) { Sydney[i]=Tokyo[i]=London[i]=NewYork[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; ⋮
Pauper31 #:You initialized to zero,
Thanks William. It works like charm!
Here is what I did.
if(prev_calculated==0) { limit=rates_total; ArrayInitialize(Sydney,0.0); ArrayInitialize(Tokyo,0.0); ArrayInitialize(NewYork,0.0); ArrayInitialize(London,0.0); } else limit=rates_total-prev_calculated;
whereas empty plot was regarded as EMPTY_VALUE,
PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
So, zero(0) would be plotted for all regions not in session.
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Hello all,
I created an MT5 indicator lately that is drawn in a subwindow. For some reason, a bar is drawn the subwindow that I do not expect. See image below:
I converted this indicator from MQL4. The multi-colored line at the bottom of the subwindow should not be there.
I hope you can help me spot the error in the code below: Thanks in advance.