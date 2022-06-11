How to add a moving average to RMI (relative momentum index) through code? - page 2

New comment
 
Pauper31 # :

The code looks great. However, it returns the following errors:

Examine the error. Study the code. After that you will find YOUR mistake :)

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov #:

Examine the error. Study the code. After that you will find YOUR mistake :)

I realize you use the iCustom function, so I copied the rmi indicator to the default Indicators folder. Then it works like charm!!! Thanks a lot. With some additions and edits, the indicator now looks like this:

Working MA on RMI

[Deleted]  
Pauper31 #:

I realize you use the iCustom function, so I copied the rmi indicator to the default Indicators folder. Then it works like charm!!! Thanks a lot. With some additions and edits, the indicator now looks like this:


My next job is to find a way to code the RMI-MA indicator without relying on the iCustom function. What I learned from you is very helpful in my journey. Thanks buddy.
12
New comment