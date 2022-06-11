How to add a moving average to RMI (relative momentum index) through code? - page 2
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The code looks great. However, it returns the following errors:
Examine the error. Study the code. After that you will find YOUR mistake :)
Examine the error. Study the code. After that you will find YOUR mistake :)
I realize you use the iCustom function, so I copied the rmi indicator to the default Indicators folder. Then it works like charm!!! Thanks a lot. With some additions and edits, the indicator now looks like this:
I realize you use the iCustom function, so I copied the rmi indicator to the default Indicators folder. Then it works like charm!!! Thanks a lot. With some additions and edits, the indicator now looks like this: