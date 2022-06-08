from EA plot ask/bid prices on current chart
pkoral:OBJ_CHART
In my EA I'd like to plot on current chart. For example I'd like to draw ask/bid price in `onTick()` function.
How should I start to achieve it?
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_CHART
- www.mql5.com
OBJ_CHART - Object Types - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
pkoral:
In my EA I'd like to plot on current chart. For example I'd like to draw ask/bid price in `onTick()` function.
How should I start to achieve it?
or just right click chart goto properties and tick show bid/ask instead.
Vladimir Karputov #:
The Bid and Ask price can be enabled in the chart settings:
Bid ans adk prices are just examples. Let's say I want to draw only a chart with coordinates:
X = current time (in OnTick)
Y = bid-10*_Point
And I want to see them in strategy tester window.
How to draw plots?
Create a custom indicator, then you can access to its value(s) anytime. Its value appears in data window for easy reading.
U can also use CreateObjects function to draw objects
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In my EA I'd like to plot on current chart. For example I'd like to draw ask/bid price in `onTick()` function.
How should I start to achieve it?