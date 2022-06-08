from EA plot ask/bid prices on current chart

New comment
 

In my EA I'd like to plot on current chart. For example I'd like to draw ask/bid price in `onTick()` function.

How should I start to achieve it?

 
pkoral:

In my EA I'd like to plot on current chart. For example I'd like to draw ask/bid price in `onTick()` function.

How should I start to achieve it?

OBJ_CHART
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_CHART
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_CHART
  • www.mql5.com
OBJ_CHART - Object Types - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
pkoral:

In my EA I'd like to plot on current chart. For example I'd like to draw ask/bid price in `onTick()` function.

How should I start to achieve it?

or just right click chart goto properties and tick show bid/ask instead.

 
Paul Anscombe #:

or just right click chart goto properties and tick show bid/ask instead.

I want to draw bid/ask using EA as this is important for me while testing strategy.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:
OBJ_CHART

I don't need to draw chart on chart. I need to plot a point(series) on current chart (chart_id==0).

 
pkoral # :

I want to draw bid/ask using EA as this is important for me while testing strategy.

The Bid and Ask price can be enabled in the chart settings:


 
Vladimir Karputov #:

The Bid and Ask price can be enabled in the chart settings:


Bid ans adk prices are just examples. Let's say I want to draw only a chart with coordinates:

X = current time (in OnTick)

Y = bid-10*_Point

And I want to see them in strategy tester window.

How to draw plots?

 
Create a custom indicator, then you can access to its value(s) anytime. Its value appears in data window for easy reading.

U can also use CreateObjects function to draw objects
New comment