Request to send commands from Excel to MT4

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اطلب إرسال أوامر من Excel إلى MT4

أطلب من شخص لديه خبرة مساعدتي في عمل رمز لتنفيذ أمر بيع أو شراء سلة من العملات مشهد للصورة المرفقة ، بعد مشاهدة مشهد سينمائي إلى منصة MetaTrader 4.

Note that I use RDT to fetch data from the MetaTrader 4 platform


Patterns available when trading currency baskets
Patterns available when trading currency baskets
  • www.mql5.com
Following up our previous article on the currency baskets trading principles, here we are going to analyze the patterns traders can detect. We will also consider the advantages and the drawbacks of each pattern and provide some recommendations on their use. The indicators based on Williams' oscillator will be used as analysis tools.
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Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • 2022.06.06
  • www.mql5.com
The largest freelance service with MQL5 application developers
 
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