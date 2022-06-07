Request to send commands from Excel to MT4
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Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
- 2022.06.06
- www.mql5.com
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أطلب من شخص لديه خبرة مساعدتي في عمل رمز لتنفيذ أمر بيع أو شراء سلة من العملات مشهد للصورة المرفقة ، بعد مشاهدة مشهد سينمائي إلى منصة MetaTrader 4.
Note that I use RDT to fetch data from the MetaTrader 4 platform