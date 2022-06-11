Unspecified Error
Bit worried that this could be a hack? My server with MQL5 are down and I'm also getting this error. On top of this there is Korean writing on the server name page
Same problem. It only happens after I login into MQL5 from the options menu. Everything was working fine before the weekend...
I had to uninstall mt4 and delete the folders from appdata, normal reinstall didn't work and kept crashing after launch.
As soon as I try to log in to MQL5 I get "unknown error" again and crash when restarting.
i have the same error and now i try to restart mt4 and it crashes on the opening
I managed a work around for this which was to delete the profiles folder in local data. (Warning it will delete any custom settings and indicatgors etc.) This will get you back into the client however not much from there on in, same issue
Yes. It works.
But i need to log in to MQL5 , as i have an EA bought from the market and i have vps running. Hence i need to access the mql5.
Yes. It works.
But i need to log in to MQL5 , as i have an EA bought from the market and i have vps running. Hence i need to access the mql5.
Yes. It works.
But i need to log in to MQL5 , as i have an EA bought from the market and i have vps running. Hence i need to access the mql5.
Same problem here. MT5 at least still works, but MT4 just gets "unspecified error" and then won't open again after logging into MQL5. And all my VPS's with them look like they've been hacked and moved to Hong Kong or something.
My MT5 VPS ran fine today, I don't have any open trades on my MT4 VPS though. You can still enable/disable VPS from the website, and you can still manage trades from the mobile platform. But MT4 on Windows is toast (if you have a VPS anyway).
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Guys
Im getting an error when , logging in to the MQL5 platform through the MT4 terminal.
But its strange, that this only happens when i try to log in to FTMO account. When i try to log in with ICMarket , all works fine.
Please see the screenshot of the error.
Any solution?