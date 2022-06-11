Unspecified Error

New comment
 

Guys

Im getting an error when , logging in to the MQL5 platform through the MT4 terminal.

But its strange, that this only happens when i try to log in to FTMO account. When i try to log in with ICMarket , all works fine.


Please see the screenshot of the error.


Any solution?

 
My cousin and I are both getting this error as well, and only after logging into MQL5 services and only on MT4. MT5 is working fine for us.
 

Bit worried that this could be a hack? My server with MQL5 are down and I'm also getting this error. On top of this there is Korean writing on the server name page

Files:
SSKOREA.PNG  4 kb
 
i have the same error and now i try to restart mt4 and it crashes on the opening
 

Same problem. It only happens after I login into MQL5 from the options menu. Everything was working fine before the weekend...

I had to uninstall mt4 and delete the folders from appdata, normal reinstall didn't work and kept crashing after launch.

As soon as I try to log in to MQL5 I get "unknown error" again and crash when restarting.

 
Karl Benoit #:
i have the same error and now i try to restart mt4 and it crashes on the opening
I managed a work around for this which was to delete the profiles folder in local data. (Warning it will delete any custom settings and indicatgors etc.) This will get you back into the client however not much from there on in, same issue
 
Tinquous0231 #:
I managed a work around for this which was to delete the profiles folder in local data. (Warning it will delete any custom settings and indicatgors etc.) This will get you back into the client however not much from there on in, same issue

Yes. It works.

But i need to log in to MQL5 , as i have an EA bought from the market and i have vps running. Hence i need to access the mql5.

 
Rizmy Muthalif #:

Yes. It works.

But i need to log in to MQL5 , as i have an EA bought from the market and i have vps running. Hence i need to access the mql5.

Yes, so do I however the servers are down for one reason or another right now and I can't seem to find anything from MQL5 themselves stating what's going on. Probs just a waiting game really
 
Rizmy Muthalif #:

Yes. It works.

But i need to log in to MQL5 , as i have an EA bought from the market and i have vps running. Hence i need to access the mql5.

Same problem here. MT5 at least still works, but MT4 just gets "unspecified error" and then won't open again after logging into MQL5. And all my VPS's with them look like they've been hacked and moved to Hong Kong or something.

 
Hope the VPS would run normal. As i have set some trades to run.
 
Rizmy Muthalif #:
Hope the VPS would run normal. As i have set some trades to run.

My MT5 VPS ran fine today, I don't have any open trades on my MT4 VPS though. You can still enable/disable VPS from the website, and you can still manage trades from the mobile platform. But MT4 on Windows is toast (if you have a VPS anyway).

1234
New comment