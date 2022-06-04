Right Click to set alert
Arpit T: I am using a chart where ticks are unavailable and trading is disabled. I do not see any option to add alert as this feature is only when Bid and Ask are available but i wish to have a feature where I can right click anywhere on chart and it sets alert like other popular websites Alternatively is this possible using OnChartEvent() Any feedback and idea for how to proceed on this is highly appreciated
If a Chart has no ticks arriving (I assuming this is a Custom Symbol), then obviously you can't have built-in alerts.
You could create and manage custom MQL alerts (for bar data, not ticks), using a an Indicator or EA with your own user interface. However, such an interface will not work in the Strategy Tester and the alerts will not appear in the built-in alert manager.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am using a chart where ticks are unavailable and trading is disabled
I do not see any option to add alert as this feature is only when Bid and Ask are available but i wish to have a feature where I can right click anywhere on chart and it sets alert like other popular websites
Alternatively is this possible using OnChartEvent()
Any feedback and idea for how to proceed on this is highly appreciated