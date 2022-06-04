Right Click to set alert

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I am using a chart where ticks are unavailable and trading is disabled

I do not see any option to add alert as this feature is only when Bid and Ask are available but i wish to have a feature where I can right click anywhere on chart and it sets alert like other popular websites

Alternatively is this possible using OnChartEvent()

Any feedback and idea for how to proceed on this is highly appreciated

Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / Alert
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / Alert
  • www.mql5.com
Alert - Common Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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Arpit T: I am using a chart where ticks are unavailable and trading is disabled. I do not see any option to add alert as this feature is only when Bid and Ask are available but i wish to have a feature where I can right click anywhere on chart and it sets alert like other popular websites Alternatively is this possible using OnChartEvent() Any feedback and idea for how to proceed on this is highly appreciated

If a Chart has no ticks arriving (I assuming this is a Custom Symbol), then obviously you can't have built-in alerts.

You could create and manage custom MQL alerts (for bar data, not ticks), using a an Indicator or EA with your own user interface. However, such an interface will not work in the Strategy Tester and the alerts will not appear in the built-in alert manager.

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