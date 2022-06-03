opening positions in series form

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Hi

I want to open a position and after some price changes, open another position in different volume.

In which function (onInit or onTick) should I write codes, and how can I access to open_price of the first position?

Thanks.  

 
Peyman Ghodoomi :

Hi

I want to open a position and after some price changes , open another position in different volume.

In which function (onInit or onTick) should I write codes, and how can I access to open_price of the first position?

Thanks.  

Start from the very beginning: launch the MQL5 Wizard and create a template for your Expert Advisor. Attach the result using the button Attach file.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Start from the very beginning: launch the MQL5 Wizard and create a template for your Expert Advisor. Attach the result using the button .


Thanks.

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