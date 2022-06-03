opening positions in series form
Peyman Ghodoomi :
Hi
I want to open a position and after some price changes , open another position in different volume.
In which function (onInit or onTick) should I write codes, and how can I access to open_price of the first position?
Thanks.
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Hi
I want to open a position and after some price changes, open another position in different volume.
In which function (onInit or onTick) should I write codes, and how can I access to open_price of the first position?
Thanks.